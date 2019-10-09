Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Cleared to play
Goodwin (hip) is available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Goodwin has been cleared to play Wednesday after sitting out Monday's exhibition with a bruised right hip.
