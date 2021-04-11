Goodwin provided 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Hornets.
Goodwin took over the duties at point guard with Trae Young (calf) sidelined, and the third-year guard performed admirably in his absence. Goodwin's fantasy relevance is minimal, but he's a viable option on days when Trae Young is out of the lineup. Young will likely return next week, so Goodwin's respectable stat line will be a blip on the radar.
