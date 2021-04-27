Goodwin was diagnosed with a left ankle impingement after X-rays returned negative following his departure from Monday's loss to the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Though initial scans have cleared Goodwin of any structural damage to his ankle, he could still be sent in for an MRI as the Hawks look to gain more clarity on the severity of his injury. Regardless, Goodwin appears likely to miss some time after he was wheeled off the court Monday with what appeared to be a fairly painful ankle injury. Consider him somewhere between doubtful and questionable for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.