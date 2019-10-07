Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Dealing with hip issue
Goodwin is not expected to be available Monday night against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
The two-way player is nursing a bruised right hip, and the Hawks will likely play it safe and delay his debut by at least one game.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Inks two-way deal with Hawks•
-
Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Wows with game-high scoring tally•
-
Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Back from G League•
-
Brandon Goodwin: Finishes win with double-double•
-
Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Assigned to G League•
-
Nuggets' Brandon Goodwin: Recalled from G League•
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.