Goodwin will miss the remainder of the season due to a minor respiratory condition that requires treatment, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Goodwin clearly wasn't able to make an impact for the Hawks down the stretch and it appears the team has finally been able to diagnose the reason for it. Unfortunately, it appears the issue will cost him the remainder of the 2020-21 season, leaving Lou Williams as the team's primary backup on the ball behind Trae Young.