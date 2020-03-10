Goodwin (coach's decision) didn't see the court Monday in the Hawks' 143-138 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

The Hawks' top four guards (Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and Jeff Teague) were all available, and with the contest remaining competitive from start to finish, coach Lloyd Pierce couldn't find any room in the rotation for Goodwin. The 24-year-old had appeared in each of the Hawks' previous six games, logging no more than 19 minutes in any contest.