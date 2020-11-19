The Hawks plan to fully guarantee Goodwin's $1.7 million contract for 2020-21, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Atlanta won't have to formally decide on whether to guarantee Goodwin's deal until Nov. 29, but the organization doesn't appear to be considering releasing him or trading him elsewhere over the next week and a half. Assuming he remains on the roster, the 25-year-old could open the upcoming season as the top backup to star point guard Trae Young.
