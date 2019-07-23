Goodwin has agreed to a two-way contract with the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin appeared in 16 games for the Nuggets last season, totaling 23 points, 14 assists and three rebounds across 57 minutes. In signing a two-way contract, Goodwin will spend the vast majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the G League.

