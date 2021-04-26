Goodwin will start Monday's game at Detroit, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
The 25-year-old will make his fourth start of the season with Trae Young (ankle) and Lou Williams (illness) sidelined Monday. Goodwin averaged 15.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 34.0 minutes over his previous three starts this season.
