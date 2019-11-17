Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Leads Skyhawks in scoring
Goodwin posted 29 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 reboungs, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to Lakeland.
Goodwin has been shuffled between College Park and Atlanta to begin the season, but he posted his first double-double of the 2019-20 campaign Saturday. The 24-year-old has averaged 20 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game over the first three contests.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.