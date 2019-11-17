Goodwin posted 29 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 reboungs, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to Lakeland.

Goodwin has been shuffled between College Park and Atlanta to begin the season, but he posted his first double-double of the 2019-20 campaign Saturday. The 24-year-old has averaged 20 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game over the first three contests.