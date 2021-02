Goodwin is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to right knee stiffness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Goodwin was quite productive in Friday's loss to the Spurs, recording 13 points, three rebounds and three assists over 16 minutes. He's dealing with right knee stiffness Saturday, but he'll likely be able to suit up for Atlanta during the matchup against the Pacers.