Goodwin (elbow) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Goodwin was initially deemed questionable for Saturday's contest, but he appears likely to play once again against Memphis. He played 13 minutes in Wednesday's season opener.
