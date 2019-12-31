Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs 21 points, six dimes
Goodwin generated 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 101-93 win over the Magic.
Goodwin accumulated career highs in scoring, assists, steals, threes and minutes while matching his career highs in rebounding and blocks. The absence of Trae Young (ankle) was almost certainly the primary reason for Goodwin's outburst, and the 24-year-old sophomore seems likely to keep playing decent minutes for as long as Young remains sidelined.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs minutes in two games•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs triple-double Friday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Productive in G League return•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Transferred to the G League•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Recalled by Hawks•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Tallies 16 points off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...