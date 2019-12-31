Goodwin generated 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 101-93 win over the Magic.

Goodwin accumulated career highs in scoring, assists, steals, threes and minutes while matching his career highs in rebounding and blocks. The absence of Trae Young (ankle) was almost certainly the primary reason for Goodwin's outburst, and the 24-year-old sophomore seems likely to keep playing decent minutes for as long as Young remains sidelined.