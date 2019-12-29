Goodwin has appeared in each of the Hawks' last two games, averaging 13.0 minutes off the bench.

Goodwin saw action in a lopsided blowout against Milwaukee on Friday, logging 14 minutes and going scoreless with three rebounds and two assists. With Trae Young out Saturday in Chicago, Goodwin played 12 minutes off the bench and finished with five points, one rebound, and one assist. He could again be in the rotation Monday, but right now there's not much reason to consider rostering him in most leagues.