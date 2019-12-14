Goodwin finished with 36 points (11-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 assists, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 38 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Goodwin posted a season-high 36 points en route to his first triple-double of the season. The 24-year-old has been a key contributor for the Skyhawks this year, averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 assists per game.