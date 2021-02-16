Goodwin has appeared in four of the Hawks' eight games in February, averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 14.3 minutes.

Though Goodwin has earned 10-plus minutes in three of those four appearances, much of his playing time came when the outcome wasn't in question. Goodwin's failure to get off the bench in Monday's 123-112 loss to the Knicks -- a game that was fairly competitive throughout -- is an indicator that the Hawks don't plan on using him in the rotation most nights. Even while Rajon Rondo (back), Tony Snell (Achilles), Kris Dunn (ankle) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) all were sidelined Monday, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce still turned to Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and two-way rookie Skylar Mays ahead of Goodwin at either backcourt spot.