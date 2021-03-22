Goodwin (illness) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Goodwin missed Saturday's game against the Lakers since he was experiencing flu-like symptoms, but he should be able to suit up Monday. However, he hasn't been a significant part of Atlanta's rotation this year.
