Goodwin (illness) is out for Sunday's game against Houston, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Goodwin has flu-like symptoms and will not be available for the last game of the regular season. He hasn't been a huge part of the rotation lately, so his absence won't have much of an affect on anyone's minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Plays only four minutes in victory•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Coming off bench•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Poor shooting in heavy loss•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Cleared to play•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Dealing with ankle impingement•