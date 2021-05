Goodwin tallied just three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in four minutes during Wednesday's 135-103 victory over the Suns.

Goodwin managed to see just four minutes of court time despite the fact the game descended into garbage time quite early in the piece. This says a lot about where he fits in the rotation now that the Hawks are basically back to full-strength. For anyone still holding him, you should be more than comfortable sending him back to the wire.