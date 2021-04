Goodwin tallied just five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-83 loss to Philadelphia.

Goodwin suffered an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Pistons but was able to play through the pain Wednesday. The fact he played 32 minutes in what was a blowout loss bodes well for his immediate future. As long as Trae Young (ankle) is on the sideline, Goodwin is certainly a player to consider in standard formats despite this performance.