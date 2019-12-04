Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Productive in G League return
Goodwin totaled 32 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Greensboro.
Goodwin was recalled by the Hawks on Monday, but he returned to the team Tuesday and responded with a season-high 32 points. The 24-year-old has averaged 17.2 points and 7.6 assists over 10 G League appearances this season.
