Goodwin (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Goodwin lands on the injury report ahead of a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained elbow. He was active for the Hawks' season opener and totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and one rebound over 13 minutes.