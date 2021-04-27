Goodwin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

An MRI cleared Goodwin of any structural damage to his left ankle, which he injured Monday night against Detroit, but it would be relatively surprising if he's cleared to take the floor Wednesday night. Goodwin was in obvious pain after tweaking the ankle and had to be wheeled off the court. With Trae Young (ankle) already ruled out and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) doubtful, the Hawks could be very shorthanded in the backcourt Wednesday if Goodwin is unable to go.