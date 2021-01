Goodwin is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle impingement, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Goodwin has seen backup point guard action for the Hawks, garnering 13.7 minutes per game and averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds. With Rajon Rondo (knee) out, if Goodwin is sidelined, backup point guard duties may go to Bogdan Bogdanovic.