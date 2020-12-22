Goodwin (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a sprained right elbow.
Goodwin emerged as a decent contributor off the bench last season, and the Hawks rewarded him with a guaranteed deal for 2020-21. However, after a series of offseason additions, Goodwin will likely have a tougher time finding regular minutes.
