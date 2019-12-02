Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Recalled by Hawks
Goodwin was transferred to the Hawks ahead of Monday's game against Golden State.
Goodwin could see his first minutes of the season Monday after being recalled by his parent club. The 23-year-old saw action in 16 games for the Nuggets last season, generating 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 3.6 minutes.
