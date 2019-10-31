Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Recalled from G League
Goodwin has been recalled from the G League for Thursday's matchup against the Heat, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With the Hawks down both Trae Young (ankle) and Evan Turner (Achilles), the organization will opt to bring Goodwin up to have an additional playmaking option off the bench.
