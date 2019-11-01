Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Returns to College Park
Goodwin was assigned to G League College Park on Friday.
Goodwin was recalled from College Park for Thursday's game against the Heat but will return to the G League without seeing the court. The 24-year-old figures to have similar stints with the Hawks throughout the season since he's on a two-way deal.
