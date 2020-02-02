Goodwin chipped in with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-100 loss at Dallas.

Goodwin outplayed Jeff Teague despite playing four fewer minutes in this game and while the veteran might get the starting nod Monday against the Celtics if Trae Young (ankle) is unable to feature, Goodwin could still see decent minutes as the team's backup point guard. The second-year guard is only averaging 9.0 points and 2.4 assists in 16.0 minutes over his last five appearances off the bench.