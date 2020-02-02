Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Scores 11 points off bench
Goodwin chipped in with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-100 loss at Dallas.
Goodwin outplayed Jeff Teague despite playing four fewer minutes in this game and while the veteran might get the starting nod Monday against the Celtics if Trae Young (ankle) is unable to feature, Goodwin could still see decent minutes as the team's backup point guard. The second-year guard is only averaging 9.0 points and 2.4 assists in 16.0 minutes over his last five appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Strong effort off bench•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Returning to bench Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Struggles from deep in spot start•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Starting for injured Young•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs 21 points, six dimes•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs minutes in two games•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.