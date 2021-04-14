Goodwin notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Goodwin got another start with Trae Young (calf) sidelined and delivered a strong performance, as he was one of four Atlanta players that scored more than 15 points and also drained three of his four three-point attempts en route to a season-high scoring output. Goodwin has held a minimal role all season long but has taken advantage of his chances of late, scoring in double digits in his three starts while shooting 50 percent from three-point range in those three appearances.