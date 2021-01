Goodwin posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench in the Hawks' 112-94 win Monday over the 76ers.

Goodwin went over 20 minutes for just the second time this season as the Hawks were well out in-front of the 76ers for most of the game. Goodwin set season-highs in points, rebounds, shots attempted, shots made and three pointers attempted while tying a career-high with three three-pointers made.