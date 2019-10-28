Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Sent to College Park
Goodwin was optioned to College Park on Monday.
Goodwin, who hadn't yet appeared in a game for the Hawks this season, was optioned to College Park on Monday. While he'll likely spend the majority of the season in the G-League, though there's a good chance that Goodwin will rejoin the Hawks roster at some point this season.
