Goodwin scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Heat.

With Trae Young (ankle) sidelined, Goodwin saw a minor uptick in his court time and scored in double digits for the first time in five games. The 25-year-old's bench role hasn't afforded him many opportunities to produce lately, but with Young expected to miss at least one more game, he could see an elevated role against Sunday against the Bucks.