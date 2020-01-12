Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Starting for injured Young
Goodwin will start at point guard Sunday against the Nets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The two-way player will earn his first career NBA start with star Trae Young (hamstring) sidelined for just the fourth time this season. While Young's injury is believed to be only a day-to-day concern at this juncture, Goodwin should at the very least have some appeal as a low-cost DFS option. Goodwin has been included in the Hawks' rotation for each of the past eight games, averaging 8.4 points (on 46.3 percent shooting from the floor), 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 triples in 14.6 minutes.
