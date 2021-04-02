Goodwin will start at point guard in Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Goodwin will replace Trae Young (knee) in the starting lineup. The start will mark his first of the season. He has averaged just 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 10.5 minutes in 31 games this year, so he figures to be in line for a much heavier workload than usual in this contest.