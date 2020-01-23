Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Strong effort off bench
Goodwin furnished 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in the Hawks' 102-95 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Jeff Teague got the start at point guard in place of Trae Young (thigh), but Goodwin considerably outperformed his veteran teammate. The 24-year-old hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time since Jan. 10, with the fact he put up a career-high number of shot attempts helping his cause in Atlanta's comeback win. Goodwin could be in for another solid allotment of minutes off the bench Friday against the Thunder if Young remains out for that contest.
More News
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Returning to bench Tuesday•
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Struggles from deep in spot start•
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Starting for injured Young•
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs 21 points, six dimes•
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs minutes in two games•
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs triple-double Friday•
