Goodwin had eight points (3-12 FG, 1-8 FT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-86 loss at Brooklyn.

Goodwin was highly inefficient in his first career start, making just one of eight threes and shooting just 25 percent from the field. His value will depend heavily on Trae Young's availability for Tuesday's matchup against the Suns, but even if he moves back to the bench, he should continue being part of the rotation moving forward.