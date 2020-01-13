Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Struggles from deep in spot start
Goodwin had eight points (3-12 FG, 1-8 FT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-86 loss at Brooklyn.
Goodwin was highly inefficient in his first career start, making just one of eight threes and shooting just 25 percent from the field. His value will depend heavily on Trae Young's availability for Tuesday's matchup against the Suns, but even if he moves back to the bench, he should continue being part of the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Starting for injured Young•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs 21 points, six dimes•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs minutes in two games•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Logs triple-double Friday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Productive in G League return•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Transferred to the G League•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...