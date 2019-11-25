Goodwin recorded 16 points (4-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Sunday's win against Long Island.

Despite appearing off the bench Sunday, Goodwin still managed to make an impact across his stat line. Over the first six games, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.