Play

Goodwin was sent to the College Park Skyhawks from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

After being called up for Monday's game against the Warriors and recording his first two minutes of the season, Goodwin has been sent back down to the G League. Considering the guard is shooting just 30.8 percent from three this season in the G League, he will need to improve in that aspect if he wants to see more time in the NBA.

More News
Our Latest Stories