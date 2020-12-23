Goodwin (elbow) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Goodwin is dealing with a sprained right elbow, but he'll likely play Wednesday. He shouldn't have much fantasy relevance, though will see some minutes with Rajon Rondo (personal) and Kris Dunn (knee) both sidelined.
More News
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Getting guaranteed deal for 2020-21•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Excluded from rotation•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Gets two-way deal converted•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Big night off bench•
-
Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Scores 11 points off bench•