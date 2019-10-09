Hawks' Brandon Goodwin: Upgraded to probable
Goodwin (hip) is probable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic.
It looks like Goodwin should be available for Wednesday's exhibition after missing Monday's game with a bruised right hip.
