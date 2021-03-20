Goodwin has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an illness.
Goodwin has apparently been experiencing flu-like symptoms that will prevent him from suiting up Saturday. However, his absence is unlikely to impact Atlanta's rotation.
