Hawks' Brandon Sampson: Signs Exhibit 10 deal with Atlanta

Sampson agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Hawks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

An undrafted free agent out of LSU, Sampson was supposed to join the team at the end of September but had to deal with a personal matter before returning to basketball. It's unlikely that he'll make the final roster but could receive a bonus if he begins the regular season with Atlanta's G-League team.

Our Latest Stories