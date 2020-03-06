Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Available Friday
Fernando (shin) is available for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fernando was considered probable with left shin soreness, so he'll be suiting up as expected. Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) is also available and figures to rejoin the starting lineup, which should push Fernando back to the bench.
