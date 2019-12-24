Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Available to return
Fernando (mouth) is available to return to Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Fernando reportedly received six stitches in his left upper lip, but he's been cleared to return for the second half after taking a blow to the mouth earlier in the matchup.
