Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Available with minutes restriction
Fernando (calf) is available but will have a 15-minute restriction Sunday against the Knicks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Even when working as a starter the 21-year-old averaged 15.6 minutes, so the restriction is unlikely to significantly impact his playing time. Fernando will likely split time at center with Damian Jones and the newly-acquired Dewayne Dedmon.
