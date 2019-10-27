Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Battling ankle sprain
Fernando won't return to Saturday's game against the Magic after suffering a right ankle sprain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Fernando needed assistance getting to the locker room after sustaining the injury, so it's not overly surprising to see him ruled out for the rest of the game. The 21-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is know on the injury.
