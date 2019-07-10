Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Blocks three shots in win
Fernando finished with six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three blocks and a rebound across 25 minutes in the Hawk's 87-67 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
Fernando had an unproductive night offensively, but he blocked at least three shots for the second straight game. His dynamic abilities on both ends of the court should afford him some playing time with the Hawks early on, and with the recent trade of Omari Spellman to Golden State, Fernando faces just Alex Len and Damian Jones ahead of him on the depth chart - two players he shouldn't have a problem leapfrogging sooner rather than later.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.