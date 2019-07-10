Fernando finished with six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three blocks and a rebound across 25 minutes in the Hawk's 87-67 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Fernando had an unproductive night offensively, but he blocked at least three shots for the second straight game. His dynamic abilities on both ends of the court should afford him some playing time with the Hawks early on, and with the recent trade of Omari Spellman to Golden State, Fernando faces just Alex Len and Damian Jones ahead of him on the depth chart - two players he shouldn't have a problem leapfrogging sooner rather than later.