Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Booted from starting lineup
Fernando will come off the bench Friday against Boston, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Fernando has started the last six games for Atlanta, but with Trae Young back in action Friday, he'll be the one booted back to the bench. He averaged 3.2 points and 4.2 rebounds during his time as a starter.
