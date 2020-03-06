Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Coming off bench Friday
Fernando will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards.
With Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) back in the starting five, Fernando will occupy a reserve role. Coming off the bench this season, Fernando has averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.6 minutes.
